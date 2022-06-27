Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Pawar wrote on Twitter that he had taken the COVID test on Sunday.

Pawar added that anyone who had come in contact with him should get themselves tested for COVID-19 immediately if symptoms appear.

"I am in good health and I am consulting a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will soon be able to defeat corona and return to your service. Anyone who comes in contact with me should be careful and get your corona tested immediately if symptoms appear," wrote Pawar in Marathi on Twitter.

काल मी कोरोनाची चाचणी केली; ती पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझी प्रकृती चांगली असून मी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेत आहे. आपल्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादानं कोरोनाला हरवून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेत रुजू होईन. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी आणि लक्षणं दिसल्यास तत्काळ आपली कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 27, 2022

Pawar has tested positive at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi is dealing with a major political crisis caused by Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion. Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,493 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, all in Mumbai, taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the toll to 1,47,905, an official told news agency PTI. They added that cases that could not be tabulated due to a glitch in the ICMR portal on Saturday.

The active caseload in the state is 24,608, he said. The overall count of recoveries stood at 77,90,153 until now.