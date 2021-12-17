Maharashtra records 8 fresh Omicron cases, tally jumps to 48

Maharashtra on Friday recorded eight new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the total of such cases in the state to 48, the health department said.

As per the report given by the National Institute of Virology today, eight more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state," an official release said.

Of these, six patients were from Pune, one was from Mumbai and another from Kalyan-Dombivli (satellite towns near Mumbai), it said.

All eight new Omicron patients were male and aged between 29 to 45 years, it added.

