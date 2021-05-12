Ministry of Power takes steps to ensure 24x7 power supply to 73 major oxygen plants

The power ministry is monitoring the supply to 73 major identified oxygen plants across the country, out of which 13 oxygen plants supply oxygen to the Delhi-NCR region. The ministry has said it is taking proactive measures amid the second wave of coronavirus.

The power supplies to all such plants is reviewed every day at the level of the secretary, ministry of power, along with the concerned energy secretaries of the states, CMD, POSOCO on a case by case basis. All issues related to 24x7 power supply to oxygen plants are discussed in real-time and interventions are planned and executed immediately by the state discoms aided by POSOCO and Central Electricity Authority.

A 24 hours oxygen plant control room (OPCR) and an internal control group (ICG) has been set up at REC Limited, which are tasked with maintaining liaison with the oxygen plant nodal officers for ensuring 24X7 power supply to these plants.

Advisories have been issued to the states for best practices adoption to all electricity lines feeding the plants. This includes building of suitable redundancies, and isolation of feeders supplying electricity to the oxygen plants. Some corrective measures advised included resetting of relays at the Barotiwala plant (Himachal Pradesh) and Kerala Mineral & Metal plant (Kerala) and laying of a 132kV underground cable for the oxygen plant at Salequi (Uttarakhand) in the stretch prone to bird fault.

Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) has also been tasked with carrying out a technical audit of the power supply of each oxygen plant, particularly those supplying oxygen to NCR. The ministry has also written to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, pointing out the remedial measures that need to be taken by them to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Additional 20 plants have been audited and the technical audit results are being shared with the respective states for urgent action. The technical audit of the rest of the plants is likely to be completed in the next seven days.

