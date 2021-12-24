Night curfew imposed in Uttar Pradesh from 11pm to 5am

A night curfew has been announced in Uttar Pradesh, from 11 pm to 5 am, starting tomorrow (Saturday), amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Restrictions include only 200 people will be permitted to attend marriages and social functions, with all COVID-19-safety protocols to be followed.

UP becomes the second state, after Madhya Pradesh, to impose night-time restrictions.

The Allahabad High Court also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban poll-related gatherings in the state.

31 new COVID-19 cases were reported across UP on Thursday, much lower than the tens of thousands of cases detected daily in April-May.

State has reported two Omicron cases so far.

Maharashtra has 88, followed by Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Gujarat (30). Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha, J&K, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand have also reported Omicron case.

The centre had also called on states and UTs to re-activate COVID-19 'war rooms' to better plan and coordinate testing, tracking and containment strategies in anticipation of a new wave of COVID-19 cases.