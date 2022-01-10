Omicron update: Haryana Govt shuts down all schools, colleges till January 26

Amid massive surge in daily COVID-19 cases, as well as increased detection of the highly contagious Omicron strain of the virus, the Haryana government on Monday ordered schools, colleges and other educational institutions to shut till January 26. Online classes will continue, added chief minister ML Khattar.

Haryana on Sunday registered 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to an official bulletin.

However, no new fatalities were seen in the state, due to which, the cumulative death toll remained 10,072. The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,94,151.

The state also reported 13 fresh cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the tally of the new strain in the state rose to 136. Out of this, 25 are active while the rest have been discharged.

Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.42%, the bulletin said.

In addition to the worst-hit Gurugram, Faridabad (878), Sonipat (146), Panchkula (418), Ambala (420), Karnal (181) and Rohtak (158) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The total active cases in the state was 18,298 while the overall recoveries were 7,65,758.

The state had recorded 3,541 fresh Covid-19 cases the day before.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).