Other COVID vaccines being given to children, warns Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech

Expressing concern over unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines being administered to children, Pharma company Bharat Biotech has urged healthcare workers to be highly "vigilant" and ensure that only Covaxin is given to individuals in the 15-18 years age group.

The vaccination drive for children in the said age category started on January 3. Taking to Twitter late on Friday night, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said, "We have received several reports of other COVID-19 vaccines being administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group."

"Covaxin received approval based on thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children," it further said.

Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine - Covaxin - is India's indigenously developed jab and is the only vaccine that is being allowed to be given to children in the 15-18 years age group.

Earlier in the day, the company had issued a clarification stating that no painkillers are recommended for children being administered the Covaxin jab.

Covaxin is one of the three jabs that is presently being used in the country for the nationwide vaccination programme. The other two are Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V.