Pandemic over? Assam, most UTs report zero fresh COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours

Assam and most of the Union Territories (UTs) reported no fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning. Union territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep all registered no new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

Assam had reported no new COVID-19 infections for the first time in two years on Mach 10, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM). The state had reported its first cases in Silchar on March 31, 2020. Since then, the total number of cases had risen to 7 lakh. The state currently has 1,354 active COVID-19 cases.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have just one active COVID patient who is undergoing home isolation, a health official said on Thursday, according to PTI. The caseload in the UT remained at 10,033 as no new coronavirus infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he added. The UT also registered no new fatality in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the archipelago currently stands at 129.

Puducherry on Thursday emerged COVID-19 free as well since the number of active cases stood at zero after the recovery of the solitary patient, a senior Health Department official said on Thursday. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health G Sriramulu said. "We can say that Puducherry is COVID free," he added.

Data provided by the Health Ministry also showed that Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have been liberated from COVID-19, as both UTs have no active cases on record. Ladakh has 10 active COVID-19 cases but reported no new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

Apart from this, there were also states which reported less than 10 new infections in the past 24 hours.These are Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported just 2 fresh infections in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 infections in India have slumped, with the country reporting less than 10,000 fresh cases daily over the past several weeks. With 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, the country's infection tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Also read: COVID-19 update: India reports 1,225 new cases, 28 fresh deaths in 24 hrs

Also read: COVID-19: Shanghai urges patience as cases drop for first time in 2 weeks