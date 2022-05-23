PM Modi lauds ASHA workers for winning the prestigious WHO Global Health Leaders’ award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the workers of ASHA (or the Accredited Social Health Activist Workers) for receiving the WHO Director-General Health Leaders’ Award.

Congratulating the workers of ASHA, PM Modi on Monday said that they are at the forefront of the campaign to ensure a healthy India.

The Prime Minister tweeted on Monday, “Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable."

The country’s 1 million all-women ASHA bagged the prestigious award for their exceptional role in advancing global health, exhibiting leadership and dedication to regional health challenges.

ASHA was honored for its vital role in connecting the community with the health system and accessing primary health care services to the rural areas throughout the pandemic.

The workers of ASHA provided maternal care and immunisation for children against vaccine-preventable diseases, community health care, treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis, and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation, and healthy living, said WHO in its official statement.

Praising all the achievers of the Global Health Leaders’ Award, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented convergence of inequity, conflict, food insecurity, the climate crisis, and a pandemic, this award recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to protecting and promoting health around the world.”

The WHO Director-General also stated, “These awardees embody lifelong dedication, relentless advocacy, a commitment to equity, and selfless service of humanity.”