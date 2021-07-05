PM Modi to address CoWin Global Conclave at 3 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CoWin Global Conclave on Monday. India will offer the indigenously developed CoWin platform free-of-cost as a digital good to about 50 countries to run their respective COVID-19 vaccination drives. Countries like Canada, Uganda, Mexico, Nigeria, and Panama have shown interest in adopting the platform, as per National Health Authority (NHA) CEO Dr RS Sharma.

This is a virtual conclave organised by the Union ministries of Health, External Affairs and the NHA. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate the virtual event. Foreign Secretary HV Shringla, Union Health Secretaries Rajesh Bhushan, and Rajesh Sharma are also expected to speak at the event.

You can catch PM Modi's CoWin Global Conclave address live at the official Facebook and Twitter handles of Aayushman Bharat and also the YouTube channel of Aayushman Bharat. "We are elated to announce that Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi would be sharing his thoughts on #CoWINGlobalConclave as India offers #CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat #COVID19. Join #CoWINGlobalConclave on July 5, 1500 hours (IST)," the National Health Authority tweeted.

We are elated to announce that Hon’ble PM @narendramodi would be sharing his thoughts on #CoWINGlobalConclave as India offers #CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat #COVID19. Join #CoWINGlobalConclave on July 5, 1500 hrs (IST). Reg on: https://t.co/I15dO7bxsm pic.twitter.com/HtaaYKkW17 — National Health Authority (NHA) (@AyushmanNHA) July 4, 2021 Through this conclave, the government plans to share India's experience with COVID-19 vaccination via CoWin, as per the official NHA statement. "Join us as we unfold the story behind the development of a scalable, inclusive, and open platform called CoWin, the tech backbone of India's vaccination drive," the NHA further mentioned. Through this conclave, the government plans to share India's experience with COVID-19 vaccination via CoWin, as per the official NHA statement. "Join us as we unfold the story behind the development of a scalable, inclusive, and open platform called CoWin, the tech backbone of India's vaccination drive," the NHA further mentioned.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

