Policy on Covid additional and booster doses in next 2 weeks: Govt

A comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for COVID-19 will be made public in the next 2 weeks by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India, informed Dr N K Arora, India's COVID-19 Task Force Chairman on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Dr Arora's comments come amid the precautionary measures being taken by the Indian government and other countries over the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'.

"There is a difference between booster dose and additional dose. A booster dose is given in a predefined period after two primary doses. Whereas, an additional dose is only given to those people who have problems with their immune function even after the primary doses. If a person's immune function is not appropriately built you give them an additional dose. So these are two different things," he added.

On the issue of vaccination of Children, Dr Arora said, "As I have repeatedly been saying that children are our most important asset and we have developed a comprehensive plan for immunising our 44 crore children below the age of 18 years. A prioritisation process is also being built so that children with co-morbidities will be given priority and healthy children will be vaccinated. This plan will be made public very soon. ZyCoV-D , Covaxin, Corbevax and then mRNA vaccine are available for children and I will say it again that vaccines will be available in sufficient quantity for children also."

Meanwhile, The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, the Centre has further revised its Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers. As per the revised order, the new guidelines now require all travellers (irrespective of vaccination status) coming to India from 'at-risk' countries to mandatorily undergo COVID-19 testing at airport on arrival in addition to pre-departure COVID-19 testing undertaken 72 hours before the departure.

With ANI inputs