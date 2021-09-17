Record 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on PM Modi's birthday

Over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on Friday till 5.05 pm, setting a new record on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

More than 1 crore people were already vaccinated earlier in the day for the fourth time in less than a month, according to the health ministry.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has claimed that this is the fastest pace at which one crore jabs have been administered.

Also Read: India crosses landmark of administering 75 crore Covid vaccine doses: Health Minister

Mandaviya called for a major thurst to the COVID-19 vaccination programme for PM Modi's birthday on Friday, adding that it would be the perfect gift for him.

"On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," the minister tweeted.

As of Friday, September 17, morning, India administered over 77 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines . On August 31, more than 1.30 crore citizens had been inoculated, which was the highest single-day vaccination mark before Friday. The country had achieved the one crore jabs milestone for the first time on August 27 this year.

BJP national president JP Nadda also said that the 2-crore figure "is a reflection of New India under PM @narendramodi's leadership."

"India has set a path in successfully fighting COVID with visionary & diligent leadership. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated & those who made this campaign a success," he added.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the health ministry.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine: Over half of India's adult population received at least 1 dose, says Centre

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.