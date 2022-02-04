Single drivers exempt from face masks inside cars; schools to reopen in Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to exempt single drivers from wearing face masks inside cars by factoring in expert advice and considering the decline in COVID-19 cases. The DDMA also decided to allow reopening of gyms, schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Delhi as the national capital reported a dip in coronavirus cases.



Schools will be allowed to reopen in a phased manner as per standard operating procedures (SoPs). Schools will reopen for students of classes 9-12 from February 7 and teachers who are not fully vaccinated shall not be allowed to attend school. Institutions of higher education and coaching institutes will be subject to SoPs and will have to adhere to the CAB guidelines.



The Kejriwal-led Delhi government will also work to enhance COVID-19 vaccination coverage for those in 15-18 years age group. Besides this, offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.



Gyms will also be allowed to open with restrictions. Night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. The DDMA held a key meeting to take a call on whether COVID-19 restrictions should be eased or not.



The national capital reported 2,668 fresh cases and 13 deaths whereas the positivity rate dropped 4.3 percent as of Thursday. Coronavirus cases have been on a steady decline in Delhi after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.