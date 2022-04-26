US Vice President Kamala Haaris tests positive for COVID-19

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the White House statement, Haaris has exhibited no symptoms, and will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence.

The statement also clarified that she has not been in close contact with the President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians.

The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative, the statement added.

Harris completed her two-dose regimen of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. She received her first booster dose in late October and a second booster vaccine on April 1.