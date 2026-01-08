Binance flags 2025 as year of scale, scrutiny and $34 trillion in trading volumes

Cryptocurrency’s biggest player, Binance, has doubled down on compliance and growth in 2025, according to its latest State of the Blockchain report. Despite rising regulatory heat globally, the exchange deepened its footprint in key markets and recorded $34 trillion in total trading volume for the year.

It became the first global crypto platform to gain full authorisation under Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) regulatory framework — a move analysts say signals a shift in how major platforms are now seen: not just as tech firms, but as financial infrastructure.

"Securing full authorisation under ADGM while serving more than 300 million users shows how regulation, scale and resilience are now expected to progress together,” said SB Seker, Head of APAC at Binance.

Strong trading metrics and user growth

In 2025, Binance reported over $7.1 trillion in spot trading and an 18% jump in average daily volumes. Its global user base surpassed 300 million, while all-time trading volume hit $145 trillion.

Spot markets now list 490 coins and 1,889 trading pairs, with futures trading extending to 584 coins. Smart Money, a feature that aggregates signals from top traders, attracted over 1.2 million users, while demo trading tools drew 300,000 users.

Institutional participation also grew. Binance saw a 21% rise in institutional volumes and a 210% jump in over-the-counter fiat trading. Tokenised funds are now increasingly used as collateral in off-exchange frameworks.

Compliance gains and crime prevention

Regulatory approval from ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) covered critical areas including governance, custody, clearing, and consumer protection.

Since 2023, Binance has slashed direct exposure to illicit funds by 96%. In 2025 alone, its systems helped avert $6.69 billion in potential scams affecting 5.4 million users. It processed over 71,000 law enforcement requests, aiding the seizure of $131 million in illicit assets, and conducted 160+ training sessions for enforcement agencies.

Expanding everyday use

Crypto adoption widened beyond trading. Peer-to-peer and fiat volumes rose 38%, Binance Pay user numbers grew 30%, and merchant acceptance crossed 20 million. Binance Earn distributed $1.2 billion in user rewards.

Binance Alpha 2.0, a discovery and engagement tool, saw over $1 trillion in trading volume and onboarded 17 million users. It also blocked 270,000 fraudulent accounts during airdrop campaigns.

Seker said the long-term outlook in emerging markets like India depends on governance-led frameworks that “protect users and encourage responsible participation.”

“The focus in 2025 was on measurable outcomes,” he said, “including preventing $6.69 billion in potential fraud, strengthening market integrity and supporting greater institutional participation.”