Binance, the largest crypto exchange by training volumes, announced on Thursady its partnership with singer and performer The Weeknd to create the first international music tour powered by cryptocurrencies.

The exchange has announced that it will sponsor The Weeknd's "After Hours Till Dawn" world tour. The tour is scheduled to begin on July 8, 2022.

It is worth noting that this partnership represents the first global music tour to integrate Web3 technology.

The exchange announced that it will donate $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund to mark the start of the tour. The Weeknd established the XO Humanitarian Fund earlier this year to support the World Food Programme's vital emergency operations in hunger-stricken places around the world.

Binance has also collaborated with the creative business incubator HXOUSE to create an exclusive NFT line and co-branded tour gear for The Weeknd's tour. The Weeknd and Binance will also give 5% of their exclusive NFT sales to the XO Humanitarian Fund.

To mark this new collaboration, Binance co-foundervolumes Yi He said, “We are excited to be an exclusive crypto partner of The Weeknd’s tour, giving fans and people the ability to interact with crypto in a new avenue.”

She further added, “Crypto is community-centric and we believe this partnership embodies that, including empowering local artists and giving back, through a mainstream platform.”

The Weeknd is the stage name of Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, born on February 16, 1990. His music often addresses escapism, romanticism, and melancholy and is influenced by his own experiences. His sonic variety and melancholy poetry are well-known. He has been nominated for an Academy Award, a Latin Grammy Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.