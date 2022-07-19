Bitcoin at $22,000; crypto markets' m-cap at $1 trillion: Is the crypto winter at an end?

The recovery in crypto markets continues despite negative global cues. The global cryptocurrency market cap is at $1.03 trillion as of 7:00 AM IST after rising 6.65 per cent over the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 5.92 per cent and is trading at $22,165. Ethereum rose by a whopping 13.52 per cent and is trading at $1,538.

The USDT Tether showed 0.02 per cent positive change over the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.999, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $1.0.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.84 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned as the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.05 per cent positive change and is trading at $ 0.9992.

XRP Ripple token is 2.36 per cent up from its value over the last 24 hours, while the ADA token showed a recovery of 6.89 per cent.

Solana recovered by a significant 10.24 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 5.07 per cent.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network is trading at the eleventh spot and showed a massive upside of 9.86 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Polygon's MATIC was trading at the twelfth spot after gaining a whopping 20.55 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at its peg of $1 and showed 0.06 per cent positive change in its value.

AVAX token of Avalanche boomed 10.23 per cent.

Memecoin Shiba Inu rose 7.60 per cent.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens have witnessed a significant uptrend over the last 24 hours.

Listen to Earn and beFITTER rose by over 300per cent whereas Dragoma went up over 280 per cent. Metaverse Pay and Okra Tech shot up by over 100 per cent each.

DeFi Kingdom and Gold Rush Token slid over 70 per cent. Galaxy Coin tumbled over 60 per cent. MCity and Toxic Deer Share token fell over 50 per cent each.

