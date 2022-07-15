Bitcoin reclaims $20,000 as recovery in crypto markets continues

Recovery in crypto markets continues despite negative global cues. The global cryptocurrency market cap is at $931.89 billion as of 8:00 AM IST after rising 3.52 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 1.36 per cent, and is trading at $20,682. Ethereum rose by 10.02 per cent and is trading at $1,210.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 positive per cent change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9995, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.02 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $1.0.

The BNB token has gone up by 2.74 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned as the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.05 per cent negative change and is trading at $0.9996.

XRP Ripple token is 1.73 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a recovery of 1.96 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana recovered by 7.93 per cent, while memecoin Doge that settled as the tenth most valuable token, is up 1.96 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at its peg of $1 and showed 0.06 per cent positive change in its value.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network showed 3.17 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours.

TRON witnessed a 0.92 per cent uptrend while the popular memecoin Shiba Inu rose 1.02 per cent.

Polygon's MATIC was trading at the fifteenth spot after gaining over 20 per cent in the previous session. The crypto was up 10.19 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens have witnessed recovery over the last 24 hours.

The top gainers in the last 24 hours:

Neoteric: 1989%

PAPPAY: 540%

Cashera: 297%

Firo: 270%

Devita: 222%

The top losers in the last 24 hours:

Amplify Protocol: 61%

Anime Doge: 58%

Dungeon: 54%

Modex: 47%

Center Prime: 40%

