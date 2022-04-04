Crypto gamification platform OWN raises $2 mn in seed funding round

One World Nation (OWN), a crypto gamification platform, announced on Monday that it has received $2 million in seed funding from seasoned investors like Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital, and Indigg, to name a few.

In a release, OWN announced that it aims to build an NFT-based play-to-earn game. The organisation also announced that they plan on gamification of Defi as well. The brand aims at evolving into ‘Metaverse of Cryptos’ or a ‘Cryptoverse.’

OWN also announced in the release that they would decentralise the project eventually. This would enable the community members to actively contribute to the project.

Akhil Gupta, founder of OWN said, “We are thrilled and exhilarated to have garnered the support that we needed to build on the future of OWN. To help people become more acquainted with the crypto ecosystem, we are personifying Cryptocurrencies. Imagine if Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc. were represented by a Warrior - Cryptonite. Where each Cryptonite has a backstory, aspiration, and a reason for existence. Each one of these Cryptonites will be sold as a unique NFT. Players can own these Cryptonites, play games, and earn high rewards in Cryptos!”.

Speaking about the objective behind investing in OWN, Vaibhav from Better Capital said, “Currently web 3 technology is very new, and it is like the internet of the 90s. We would like to be the catalysts of growth for this rapidly growing industry and OWN is on a futuristic path of leveraging the web 3 tech and building consumer-centric use cases around gaming for Crypto markets. We would want to invest in a tech that will be the front runner for the NFT based play to earn games.”

Also Read: Maharashtra's Gadchiroli to issue caste certificates via blockchain platform Polygon

Also Read: Crypto crime: Pune police recovers over Rs 84 cr worth of Bitcoins