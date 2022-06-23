Crypto Markets flatline; Binance eliminates Bitcoin spot trading fee

The recovery in crypto markets has slowed down. The global market cap is down by 0.03 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $899.53 billion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 0.03 per cent and is trading at $20,390.

Ethereum also showed downtrend and is at $ 1,084 after sliding down 1.44 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 positive change in its value in the last 24 hours.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.00 per cent change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token rose 1.10 per cent.

Solana fell by an insignificant 0.24 per cent.

XRP Ripple witnessed an uptrend of 0.69 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token rose 0.46 per cent.

Dogecoin showed uptrend. The cryptocurrency rose by 1.00 per cent.

The global cryptocurrency markets cap has crashed to $ 899 billion levels. It's worth noting that the market cap was at $3 trillion roughly seven months ago at it's all time high.

Because of the crypto crash, Bitcoin 'Fear and Greed' Index has dropped to 6, indicating extreme fear.

Tether announces plans to launch a stablecoin pegged to the British pound, $GBPT.

Binance US has removed Bitcoin spot trading fees on its platform.

FTX exchange has added support for Avax-USDT, Matic-USDC, and Tron-USDC.