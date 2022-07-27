Crypto markets flatline; global m-cap back under $1 trillion

Cryptocurrency markets are witnessing a slow recovery this Wednesday morning. The global crypto market cap is at $970.93 billion as of 8:00 AM IST after rising 0.37 per cent over the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 0.38 per cent, and is trading at $21,168. Ethereum rose by 0.62 per cent and is trading at $1,431

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent positive change over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1, whereas the USDC stablecoin also showed 0.01 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $0.9999.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.13 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned as the sixth-most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.15 per cent negative change and is trading at $1.

XRP Ripple token is 0.31 per cent up from its value over the last 24 hours.

The ADA token tumbled 0.88 per cent over the last 24 hours, while Solana slipped by 0.89 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled as the tenth most valuable token and is up 0.36 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at $0.9991 and showed 0.04 per cent negative change in its value.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network is trading at the eleventh spot and showed a downside of 0.32 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Polygon's MATIC is trading at the thirteenth spot after rising 1.29 per cent, while AVAX token of Avalanche blockchain showed a downside of 1.20 per cent.

Memecoin Shiba Inu rose 1.85 per cent. It is now the fifteenth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market capitalization.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens flatlined over the last 24 hours.

