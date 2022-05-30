Crypto markets in green; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana up

Cryptocurrency markets are in green this Monday morning. The global market cap is up by 2.87 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.24 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 2.82 per cent, and is trading at $29,721. Ethereum rose by 3.51 per cent and is trading at $1,838.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9991, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.03 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 2.71 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 2.57 per cent down from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 7.46 per cent uptrend.

Solana rose by 5.58 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is up 0.11 per cent and is trading at $1.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 5.58 per cent.

Due to the recent crypto crash, Bitcoin 'Fear and Greed' Index is at 10 indicating extreme fear.

Moreover, the US state of Louisiana has introduced a bill to study the issue of accepting crypto donations in political campaigns.

Also, cryptocurrency exchange FTX CEO said that the exchange is considering expansion moves and acquisitions.