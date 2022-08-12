Crypto rally slows down; Bitcoin, Ether up, DOT, ADA tumble

The rally in cryptocurrency markets after the release of US CPI data has slowed down. The global market cap was down by 0.29 per cent over the last 24 hours and is at $1.14 trillion as of 6:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 0.45 per cent and is trading at $23,945.

Ether token of the Ethereum network showed slight uptrend and is trading at $1,885. The cryptocurrency rose 0.59 per cent up.

Stablecoin USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at its peg of $1.

The USDC stablecoin showed 0.02 per cent positive change and is trading at $0.9998, while the BNB token fell 2.11 per cent over the last 24 hours.

XRP Ripple witnessed a downtrend of 1.24 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token slid 2.91 per cent, while Solana gained by 0.59 per cent over the last 24 hours.

BinanceUSD stablecoin fell to the spot of the eighth most valuable cryptocurrency, as per market cap. The cryptocurrency slipped 0.03 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoin Doge fell 1.25 per cent in the last 24 hours, and Avalanche's AVAX is down 1.71 per cent.

Polkadot blockchain network's DOT token slipped 3.82 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Polygon network's MATIC token slipped 1.56 per cent.

Stablecoin DAI tumbled 0.05 per cent, and memecoin Shiba Inu fell 0.95 per cent.

Overall, majority top tokens slipped from their positions over the last 24 hours. Despite the downtrend, the global market cap is above $1 trillion levels.

Also Read: 15 million crypto users left in limbo as Binance-WazirX Twitter feud continues - BusinessToday

Also Read: INR withdrawals on Bitbns take a hit; crypto exchange says bank account blocked by police - BusinessToday