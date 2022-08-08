Crypto update: Avalanche up 7%, BNB up 6% as cryptocurrencies stay in green

Cryptocurrencies continue their green streak as major crypto tokens gain over the last 24 hours. The global crypto market cap is at $1.10 trillion as of 6:00 AM IST after witnessing an uptrend of 0.93 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency as per market cap, is trading at $23,260. The cryptocurrency has gained 1.56 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum also maintained uptrend. It is up by 2.07 per cent.

Stablecoins like USDT Tether and USDC maintained their peg at $1. Tether showed 0.02 per cent negative change whereas USDC showed 0.01 per cent uptrend over the lst 24 gours.

Binance’s BNB token has rallied 6.12 per cent becoming one of the top gainers among mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Ripple’s token XRP is up 1.08 per cent up from its value over the last 24 hours.

Stablecoin BinanceUSD is trading at the spot of the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.03 per cent downtrend and is trading at $1.

Cardno blockchain’s ADA token gained 3.74 per cent over the last 24 hours.

SOL token is up 3.79 per cent.

The DOT token of the Polkadot blockchain is trading at $8.76 after a rallying 4.07 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins Doge and Shiba Inu did not show much momentum. They gained 1.28 per cent and 2.01 per cent respectively.

Stablecoin DAI is trading at $0.9996 and showed 0.02 per cent positive change in its value.

Polygon's MATIC’s gaining spree slowed down as the token rose a mere 1.39 per cent in the last 24 hours.

AVAX token of Avalanche blockchain showed an upside of whopping 7.23 per cent.

Uniswap maitained its position as the fifteenth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market capitalization. It rose 2.02 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens gained over the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Binance could shutdown WazirX, move your funds: Changpeng Zhao - BusinessToday

Also Read: WazirX was acquired by Binance: Nischal Shetty