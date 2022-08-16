Cryptocurrency markets in red; Shiba Inu crashes 10%, MATIC down 6%

Cryptocurrency markets are in the red this Monday morning. The global market cap is down by 1.57 per cent over the last 24 hours and is at $1.14 trillion as of 6:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency as per market cap, is down by 1.12 per cent and is trading at $24,107.

Ether token of the Ethereum network also showed a downtrend. The cryptocurrency fell by 2.67 per cent and is trading at $1,897.

Stablecoin USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at its peg of $1.

The USDC stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent positive change and is trading at $0.9999, while Binance's BNB token rose by 0.50 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token slid 3.55 per cent.

XRP Ripple witnessed a downtrend of 1.04 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Stablecoin BinanceUSD is up 0.01 per cent. Solana slipped by 4.26 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoin Doge fell 2.25 per cent in the last 24 hours, and Avalanche's AVAX is down 2.61 per cent.

Polkadot blockchain network's DOT token slipped 2.44 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Polygon network's MATIC token slipped 6.23 per cent.

Stablecoin DAI gained 0.01 per cent.

Shiba Inu, the popular memecoin fell 10.05 per cent.

Majority top cryptocurrencies slipped from their positions over the last 24 hours. Despite the downtrend, the global market cap is above $1 trillion levels.

