scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
Crypto
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trades flat; Ethereum, Dogecoin & XRP fall up to 4.18%

Feedback

Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trades flat; Ethereum, Dogecoin & XRP fall up to 4.18%

On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin rose 0.14% to $47,095. Market cap of the cryptocurrency stood at $886.12 billion

Ethereum, Dogecoin & XRP fall up to 4.18% Litecoin declined 1.55% to $168.36 and Uniswap fell 0.91% to $25.85. Ethereum, Dogecoin & XRP fall up to 4.18% Litecoin declined 1.55% to $168.36 and Uniswap fell 0.91% to $25.85.

World's largest cryptocurrency bitcoin was trading flat today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin rose 0.14% to $47,095. Market cap of the cryptocurrency stood at $886.12 billion.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $2.01 trillion, 0.59% lower over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the red today.

Ethereum declined 0.40% to $3,107 and Dogecoin lost 3.20% to $0.2706. Digital token Stellar fell 2.65% to $0.3356 and XRP was down 4.18% to $1.08.

Litecoin declined 1.55% to $168.36 and Uniswap fell 0.91% to $25.85.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past the $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.

TAGS:

Videos