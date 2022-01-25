CryptoSauga joins hand with WazirX, to launch Bollywood-inspired NFTs

CryptoSauga Star Club (CSS), a collection of NFTs, has announced that it will drop a collection of 10,000 digital artwork on Indian NFT marketplace WazirX. The NFT project is inspired by Bollywood.



It will have 10,000 programmatically generated Bollywood stars, featuring over 150 possible traits to make them unique. The value of the digital asset will be determined by 4 seat types namely House, Box, Balcony and Stall. Different holders based on their star rarity will get additional benefits.



House rarity is the rarest of NFTs, holders will be able to earn more 'Maal coin' which is a social currency of CSS Club Metaverse.

According to WazirX, the project will facilitate the NFT holders with special access to select nightclubs and cafes across India and even CSS club private events. Holders can also claim free graphic characters to experience metaverse which in itself is worth $100.

Sandesh Suvarna, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace said, “The NFT community is about growing together and Cryptosauga aka Kunal Kamble embodies this.This project marks the introduction of new functions on WazirX NFT Marketplace. We now support external smart contracts for creators who wish to drop similar projects in future as well.”

Kunal Kamble, founder and CEO of CryptoSauga said, “WazirXNFT provided the perfect platform to make it happen, they have been on this journey with me together and I really appreciate the whole support I have received from their team along the way.”

CSS Club Star NFT is based on Binance Smart Chain, which people can afford at the cost of transaction fees

