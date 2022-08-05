Maharashtra issues 1 lakh diplomas on blockchain

Now students of the Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development (MSBSD) will be able to get their diplomas verified within seconds, a process which otherwise takes 30 days. The MSBSD has issued 1 lakh verifiable digital diplomas anchored on Polygon blockchain using LegitDoc, blockchain document verification platform.

Neil Martis, co-founder of LegitDoc, told Business Today that before this system was implemented, the diploma issuance process involved 1,000 people and took over a month.

Martis said, “MSBSD traditionally used to issue hardcopy-based diplomas, a tedious exercise that typically needed the involvement of more than 1,000 personnel across its chain of training institutes and departments, spanning over a month.”

He also highlighted how the verification took the same amount of time and involved three board members. But now all these processes would take only a few seconds on the LegitDoc-Polygon DApp deployed on the board website.

Martis said, “Moreover, verification of the diplomas too was a manual process wherein a verification request would need to be processed by nearly three board officials with a typical turnaround time of 30 days.”

Apart from making the process extremely fast, uploading the diplomas on the blockchain has other benefits too. He said, “The board chose to issue digital diplomas anchored on a public blockchain, which renders them the highest level of security, privacy, transparency, direct ownership, and portability across platforms.”

LegitDoc announced in a statement that MSBSD will issue a total of 3 lakh digital diplomas in the next two academic years.

MSBSD had previously deployed LegitDoc DApp as a pilot to issue and verify digital diploma certificates and transcripts on the Ethereum blockchain. However, due to high gas fees and throughput issues with Ethereum, the board moved to Polygon.

LegitDoc had previously collaborated with the Etapalli district administration in Maharashtra to issue 65,000 tribal caste certificates on Polygon.

Also Read: Maharashtra's Gadchiroli to issue caste certificates via blockchain platform Polygon - BusinessToday

Also Read: Maharashtra minister launches project to issue caste certificates via blockchain - BusinessToday