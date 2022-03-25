Short video app GARI launches NFTs in association with FTV

Chingari, a short video app, has announced a partnership with Fashion TV (FTV) to launch NFTs featuring the GARI Panda. Moreover, users would now be able to stream FTV content exclusively on the Chingari App.

Chingari and FTV have launched a set of 100 NFTs which feature a panda, called the GARI Panda. The holders of this NFT will get exclusive access to be a part of events held by Chingari and FTV in their shared metaverse which would be launched soon.

According to a release by Chingari, the metaverse project, called Fashion Metaverse, would also be launched in association with Fashion TV. It would host fashion shows which would be exclusively accessible to the 100 GARI Panda NFT holders.

Speaking on the partnership, Sumit Ghosh, CEO, and co-Founder of the Chingari app said, “We are extremely happy to announce the partnership of Chingari, powered by GARI and Fashion TV. The partnership will be mutually beneficial for both the brands with Chingari getting exclusive rights to play Fashion TV content on its platform. Further, the all exclusive 100 GARI Panda NFTs and Fashion TV NFTs, GARI Panda NFTs will turn out to be a goldrush for the artists and celebrities across the globe.”

Michel Adam Lisowski, President of FTV, added, “The partnership aligns with our vision to make accessible our premium content from the fashion industry’s most successful designers, models, photographers to everyone. The Fashion TV- GARI Panda NFTs is another exciting offer to the community wherein the early adopters could churn out crazy payouts.”

It is interesting to see how the entertainment industry is increasingly integrating with Web3 to engage audiences and provide them with an immersive experience.