Jubilant FoodWorks begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for 30,000 employees, their families

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India, on Sunday said it has started country-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive for its over 30,000 employees and their families under the company's COVID care initiative.

"The drive started in partnership with Fortis Healthcare, Apollo and Max Hospitals in Delhi/NCR. JFL is bearing the vaccination cost for this drive that will cover all employees and their dependents across all JFL brands - Domino's Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Hong's Kitchen, ChefBoss and Ekdum!," the company said in a statement.

JFL said it has taken many new initiatives to help its employees amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The company has set up a 24X7 helpline, and group level task force for COVID related support.

Besides, it has also set up isolation facilities in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Noida and Indore and also arranged for a facility for COVID impacted employees and their families to receive medicines. It will also put in place a comprehensive package for helping family of deceased employees.

With COVID-19 vaccination opening for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1, many companies are taking the initiative to vaccinate their employees and family members. India has so far administered 19.18 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The country reported 2.4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,741 deaths because of the infection in the preceding 24 hours as of Sunday morning.

