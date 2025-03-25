BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2025: Scorecard to be out soon; Here's how to check and download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results for the Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations. Students who participated in the exams can access their scores via the official BSEB websites.
What's happening:
The results of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are going to be released. The Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, will announce these results.
When and where:
The announcement will happen around 1:15 PM.
The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 1 to 15 at 1,677 centres across Bihar, with a total of 12,92,313 students registered for the exams. Among these candidates, 6,41,847 are girls, while 6,50,466 are boys.
How to check your Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 (Inter) results for the year 2025 online. Here's a breakdown:
interresult2025.com.
Students are advised to remain vigilant against fraudulent websites that may seek to mislead users claiming to provide Bihar Board results. For accuracy and security, students should rely solely on the official portals—interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com to check their Class 12 and Class 10 results.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today