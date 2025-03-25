BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2025: Scorecard to be out soon; Here's how to check and download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results for the Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations. Students who participated in the exams can access their scores via the official BSEB websites.

What's happening:

The results of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are going to be released. The Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, will announce these results.

When and where:

The announcement will happen around 1:15 PM.

After the announcement, you can find the results online at two specific websites: interresult2025.com interbiharboard.com



The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 1 to 15 at 1,677 centres across Bihar, with a total of 12,92,313 students registered for the exams. Among these candidates, 6,41,847 are girls, while 6,50,466 are boys.

How to check your Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 (Inter) results for the year 2025 online. Here's a breakdown:

Go to the website: Visit the official website: interresult2025.com . Find the result link: Look for a link on the homepage specifically labelled "BSEB Inter Result 2025". Enter login details: Clicking the link will take you to a new page where you'll need to enter the information required to log in (likely your roll number and roll code). View your result: After submitting your login details, your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print: Check your result carefully. Download a copy and print it out for your records.

Students are advised to remain vigilant against fraudulent websites that may seek to mislead users claiming to provide Bihar Board results. For accuracy and security, students should rely solely on the official portals—interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com to check their Class 12 and Class 10 results.