CAT 2025: Key dates, eligibility and registration steps as window opens August 1

The application window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 opened at 10 am on August 1. IIM Kozhikode is the coordinating institute for this year’s exam, which will be held on November 30 in three sessions across approximately 170 cities.

Candidates can register through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, until 5 pm on September 13. They are allowed to select up to five preferred cities for their exam centre, in order of priority.

Registration process and requirements

To apply, domestic applicants must verify their mobile number and email via a one-time password (OTP). Upon verification, login credentials are sent through both SMS and email. Overseas candidates will receive credentials only via email.

The CAT 2025 form can be filled out in multiple sessions, with the option to save progress and return later. However, once the application fee is paid and the form is submitted, no edits are permitted. Applicants can only view or print the final version.

The official help desk (cat2025_helpdesk@iimk.ac.in) should be contacted for any technical or suspicious activity related to the application.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for CAT 2025 must meet one of the following:

Hold a Bachelor's degree with the required percentage of marks

Hold a professional degree (CA, CS, ICWA (CMA), or FIAI)

Be in the final year of a Bachelor’s degree with required marks

IIM Kozhikode has urged applicants to rely solely on the official website to avoid third-party fraud.

What to expect on exam day

CAT 2025 will be conducted in three shifts on November 30. Last year, the exam, then administered by IIM Calcutta, saw participation from 2.93 lakh candidates. This year’s turnout is expected to be similar or higher.

Candidates are advised to review the exam pattern, format, and instructions ahead of time. Successful performance in CAT is a gateway to postgraduate management programmes at the IIMs and other top business schools.