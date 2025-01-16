CBSE 2025 board exams: Admit cards for class 10, 12 students to be out on this date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to release the admit cards for the upcoming 2025 board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Students can access their admit cards on the official CBSE website, [cbse.gov.in](http://cbse.gov.in), once they become available.

The admit card will contain critical information, including each student's name, roll number, subjects opted for, exam centre details, exam codes, exam dates, and other essential instructions.

This year, approximately 4.4 million students are anticipated to participate in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

How to download your admit card

To ensure a smooth process for downloading the admit card, students can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the Admit Card link on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Enter your login credentials to access the admit card.

5. Review and download the admit card.

6. Print a copy for your records.

Important exam details

The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2025. The first exam for Class 10 will be English, while Class 12 students will start with the Entrepreneurship paper on the same day.

Both regular and private candidates will receive their admit cards; however, regular students must collect them from their respective schools. It is crucial for students to ensure theirs admit cards are signed by the school principal, as unsigned cards will not be accepted at the exam centres.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for the latest updates regarding the board examinations.

