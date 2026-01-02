CBSE issues warning to class 10, 12 students ahead of 2026 board exams: Details here

With practical examinations set to begin early next year, the Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a firm reminder to all affiliated schools on the conduct of Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, projects and internal assessments for the academic year 2025–26, warning that even minor deviations could invite strict action.

In an official notice, the Board reiterated the need for “strict compliance” with its guidelines to ensure that practical assessments are conducted smoothly, transparently and on schedule. Schools have been cautioned that failure to follow instructions could lead to serious consequences, including the cancellation of practical examinations.

What schools must ensure

According to the circular, schools are required to put all logistical and academic arrangements in place well before the start of practical exams. This includes ensuring the availability of adequate practical answer books and immediately reporting any shortfall to the concerned CBSE Regional Office.

Schools must also give advance intimation to students and parents about the schedule of practical exams, projects and internal assessments so that attendance and preparation are not affected.

Laboratories are required to be fully equipped with the necessary infrastructure, materials and instruments needed for experiments and practical work. The Board has also stressed proactive coordination with CBSE-appointed external examiners to avoid last-minute delays or disruptions.

Special provisions and same-day uploads

Special arrangements must be made for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) to enable them to participate comfortably in practical examinations.

CBSE has made same-day uploading of marks mandatory. Students will appear for practicals as per the schedule fixed by their schools, and marks must be uploaded on the very same day. The Board has made it clear that no corrections will be allowed after submission.

Evaluation rules and exemptions

The Board has instructed schools and examiners to ensure that marks are awarded strictly based on student performance and are within the maximum marks prescribed for each subject.

CBSE has also ruled out any special practical exams for students participating in national or international sports events, stating that no exemptions will be granted and separate practical examinations will not be conducted under any circumstances.

For Class 12 practical exams, only CBSE-appointed external examiners are authorised to conduct assessments. The use of any unauthorised examiner will render the entire practical assessment null and void.

Timeline and monitoring

Practical examinations must be conducted strictly between January 1, 2026, and February 14, 2026. From February 1 onwards, school principals are required to closely monitor the daily conduct of practical exams and the uploading of marks. Any instance of non-compliance, the Board warned, may result in the cancellation of practical examinations.

Revised remuneration and support

CBSE has also revised the remuneration for exam functionaries involved in the 2025–26 practical examinations, with updated payment details outlined in the official circular.

Schools facing difficulties or seeking clarifications have been advised to contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices without delay. With practical marks carrying significant weight in final board results, the Board’s latest reminder signals zero tolerance for procedural lapses.