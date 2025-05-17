Business Today
JEE Advanced 2025 : Final instructions for May 18 exam day; Check dress code, do's and don'ts

If you're one of the lakhs of students appearing, this is the moment to double-check everything and avoid last-minute panic

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 17, 2025 1:23 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2025 : Final instructions for May 18 exam day; Check dress code, do's and don'ts JEE Advanced 2025 will be held on May 18. Here's the full exam day checklist, dress code rules, items to carry, and what’s not allowed inside the exam hall. (Photo: PTI)

JEE Advanced 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, May 18, for over 2.5 lakh qualifying students this year. If you're one of the lakhs of students appearing, this is the moment to double-check everything and avoid last-minute panic.

This year’s exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur and will take place in two sessions:

  • Paper 1: 9 am to 12 noon

  • Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Candidates must reach their exam centre well in advance; the gates open at 7 am.

Admit card and ID requirements

You must carry a printout of your JEE Advanced 2025 admit card along with a valid original photo ID. Acceptable IDs include:

  • Aadhaar card

  • Passport

  • School or college ID

  • Voter ID

  • Driving license

  • PAN card

  • Notarised certificate with photograph

The admit card can be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in.

What to carry

  • Pens and pencils

  • Admit card

  • Valid photo ID

  • Water bottle (transparent)

What NOT to bring

  • Phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices

  • Earphones, calculators, log tables, written material

  • Wallets, handbags, cameras, goggles

  • Pencil boxes, scales, writing pads

Dress code for JEE Advanced 2025

  • Wear simple clothes

  • Avoid jewellery, clothes with large buttons, or religious items like taweez

  • Stick to chappals or sandals, no shoes or closed footwear

PwD scribe request deadline

May 17 is the last date for eligible PwD candidates to request a scribe.

Appearing for both papers is mandatory. The questions will span physics, chemistry, and mathematics, with some sections including negative marking.

Published on: May 17, 2025 1:19 PM IST
