JEE Advanced 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, May 18, for over 2.5 lakh qualifying students this year. If you're one of the lakhs of students appearing, this is the moment to double-check everything and avoid last-minute panic.

This year’s exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur and will take place in two sessions:

Advertisement

Paper 1: 9 am to 12 noon

Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Candidates must reach their exam centre well in advance; the gates open at 7 am.

Admit card and ID requirements

You must carry a printout of your JEE Advanced 2025 admit card along with a valid original photo ID. Acceptable IDs include:

Aadhaar card

Passport

School or college ID

Voter ID

Driving license

PAN card

Notarised certificate with photograph

The admit card can be downloaded from jeeadv.ac.in.

What to carry

Pens and pencils

Admit card

Valid photo ID

Water bottle (transparent)

What NOT to bring

Phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices Advertisement

Earphones, calculators, log tables, written material

Wallets, handbags, cameras, goggles

Pencil boxes, scales, writing pads

Dress code for JEE Advanced 2025

Wear simple clothes

Avoid jewellery, clothes with large buttons, or religious items like taweez

Stick to chappals or sandals, no shoes or closed footwear

PwD scribe request deadline

May 17 is the last date for eligible PwD candidates to request a scribe.

Appearing for both papers is mandatory. The questions will span physics, chemistry, and mathematics, with some sections including negative marking.