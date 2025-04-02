JEE Main 2025 Session 2 begins amidst strict guidelines for candidates: Check key details here

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 has officially commenced, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducting the exam starting today. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Currently, hall tickets have been issued for select exam dates, with additional admit cards to be released shortly.

Exam schedule overview

According to the official timetable, the BTech and BE papers will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8. The BArch and BPlanning exams (Paper 2A and Paper 2B) are scheduled for April 9. The examination is being conducted in multiple cities across India and at 15 international locations.

Strict regulations for examination

Candidates are reminded that several items are strictly prohibited within the examination centre. Forbidden items include:

Electronic devices (mobile phones, earphones, pagers, etc.)

Any form of paper, books, or stationery

Geometry boxes, pencil boxes, and handbags

Food, water bottles, and metallic objects

Calculators, slide rules, log tables, and tape recorders

To qualify for JEE Advanced 2025, candidates must rank among the top 250,000 successful students from all categories in the JEE Main B.E./B.Tech paper.

Admission Criteria for NITs, IITs, and CFTIs

For those seeking admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), the following criteria must be met:

Candidates must secure at least 75% marks in Class 12 or rank in the top 20 percentile of their respective board exams.

SC/ST candidates are required to obtain at least 65% marks in Class 12.

Candidates must pass all subjects in their Class 12 or qualifying examination.

For more details regarding admission criteria for NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs, students can visit csab.ac.in.

Guidelines for B.Arch and B.Planning Admissions

Aspiring B.Arch candidates (excluding NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs) should refer to the Council of Architecture guidelines. B.Planning aspirants must achieve at least 50% marks in Mathematics and 50% aggregate marks in their qualifying examination.

Stay tuned for further updates, including exam analysis, difficulty levels, and topic-wise question breakdowns as the examination progresses.