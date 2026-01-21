JEE Main 2026 session 1 today: Exam timings, do's and don'ts, dress code and last-minute tips

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 got underway on Tuesday, January 21, as nearly 14.5 lakh engineering aspirants logged in across exam centres in India and overseas. Conducted by the National Testing Agency, the exam marks the opening phase of admissions to NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions, and serves as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced 2026.

With the January session stretching until January 29, candidates appearing over the coming days have been urged to closely follow NTA’s exam-day guidelines to avoid last-minute hurdles or disqualification.

Exam schedule and shifts

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is being held in computer-based mode in two shifts each day. The morning shift runs from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm. This January attempt gives students their first chance to improve scores or secure eligibility for the next stage of the IIT admission process.

Admit cards and official updates

The NTA is expected to release admit cards for the remaining January session papers shortly. Candidates can download their hall tickets from jeemain.nta.nic.in once the links are activated. Only those with a valid admit card will be allowed entry into the exam centre.

What candidates must carry

Students appearing for JEE Main must bring the following items to the test centre:

A clearly printed JEE Main admit card

One valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, voter ID or driving licence)

One passport-size photograph, if required

A transparent ballpoint pen

Candidates are advised to reach the venue well before the reporting time to complete frisking and biometric verification smoothly.

Items strictly prohibited inside the exam hall

The NTA has reiterated that carrying banned items can lead to immediate disqualification. Prohibited items include:

Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators or Bluetooth devices

Notes, books or loose papers

Bags, wallets or electronic accessories

Jewellery or metallic items such as rings, bracelets or chains

Dress code and entry rules

To ensure quicker security checks, candidates have been asked to wear light, comfortable clothing. Shoes with thick soles should be avoided; slippers or sandals are recommended. Jewellery and accessories are not permitted. Biometric authentication, including fingerprint or facial recognition, will be conducted at the centre.

Last-minute tips for today’s exam

Experts advise students to prioritise calmness and smart time management over last-minute revisions. Key suggestions include revising important formulas, starting with familiar questions, managing time section-wise, reading questions carefully, and avoiding guesswork to minimise negative marking.

During the exam

Candidates must follow invigilator instructions at all times and remain seated until permitted to leave. Any use of unfair means can result in cancellation of candidature.

JEE Main 2026 will continue in multiple shifts over the coming days. Students are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates on answer keys, results and counselling schedules.