In a significant shift that will reshape the way students approach national-level entrance exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced changes to exam centre allocation starting from the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for exams like JEE Main, NEET-UG, and CUET-UG will no longer be able to choose their preferred test cities. Instead, exam centres will be assigned based strictly on the address listed on the candidate's Aadhaar card. The move aims to enhance transparency and curb malpractice during the examination process.

Advertisement

Address-Based Allocation to Promote Fairness

The NTA explained that this change is designed to combat impersonation and cheating, creating a fairer environment for all candidates. Under the previous system, students were allowed to select three to four preferred cities for their exams. Now, those from smaller towns or rural areas will have their centres allocated closer to their Aadhaar-registered addresses, ensuring equal opportunities across the board.

Students Urged to Update Aadhaar Details

While the new system is expected to level the playing field, it has raised concerns, particularly for students who study away from their permanent addresses. Travel could become a challenge if Aadhaar details are outdated. To avoid this, the NTA has urged candidates to verify and update their Aadhaar information well before the application process. Once applications are submitted, no changes will be permitted.

Advertisement

The policy will first be implemented for the January 2026 JEE Main session, with other exams following suit.

Stricter Verification Process

Along with address-based allocation, the NTA is tightening its verification process. Candidates' names, dates of birth, and other personal details on their Aadhaar card must match exactly with their Class 10 marksheet. Even minor discrepancies could lead to the cancellation of applications. Students are advised to visit UIDAI centres to correct any inconsistencies promptly.

Category Certificates Must Align

Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or PwD categories must also ensure their category certificates align with both their Aadhaar and Class 10 records. Any mismatch could result in the disqualification or rejection of their reservation claims.

Advertisement

These changes, part of a broader effort to streamline the examination process, aim to ensure fairness and integrity in candidate verification. The NTA warns that failure to maintain consistency across all documents could jeopardise a candidate's ability to appear for exams.