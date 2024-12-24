Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration for PM Modi's annual exam event now open for students, teachers: Details here

The highly anticipated eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is set to return and will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This annual event aims to alleviate exam-related anxiety while inspiring students ahead of their board examinations. Registration for the event is now open.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive program where students, educators, and parents engage with PM Modi in discussions centred around exam stress and effective strategies for academic success. Participants have the opportunity to pose questions directly to the Prime Minister, fostering a supportive environment for discussion.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting individuals to take part in an online multiple-choice question competition related to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 and to submit queries for PM Modi. This competition will close on January 14, 2025.

Event details

The 2025 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in January at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where approximately 2,500 selected students will be present and receive special PPC kits from the Ministry of Education. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on the Ministry's official website and YouTube channel.

How to register

To register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: [innovateindia1.mygov.in](https://innovateindia1.mygov.in).

2. Click on ‘Participate Now’ on the homepage.

3. Select your category:

- Student (Self Participation)

- Student (Participation through Teacher Login)

- Teacher

- Parent

4. Fill in your full name, mobile number, or email ID.

5. Complete the required details in the form.

6. Submit to finalize your registration.

The registration deadline is January 14, 2025, so participants are encouraged to register promptly.

Highlights of Pariksha Pe Charcha

- Participants can submit questions directly to PM Modi.

- The event aims to alleviate exam stress and motivate students as they prepare for their board exams.

- Selected attendees will receive exclusive PPC kits.