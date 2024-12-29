UGC NET 2024: Admit card released by NTA, here's how to download, exam date, schedule and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET), which will be held from January 3 to January 16. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website.
The UGC NET exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across multiple cities nationwide. The admit card contains important details such as the exam centre, timing, and candidate information.
UGC NET Admit Card: How to download
If candidates face any issues while downloading the admit card or notice any discrepancies, they can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.
UGC NET Exam Schedule
The exam for 85 subjects will take place on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, and 16. On January 3, exams will be held for Public Administration, Education, Economics, Rural Economics, Cooperation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, Business Economics, and Museology.
The NTA has also released city intimation slips, informing candidates about the locations of their exam centres.
Mode of Examination
The UGC NET will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This exam is crucial for determining eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programs.
Exam Pattern
The exam consists of two papers:
Exam Duration
The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes), with no break. All questions are mandatory.
Medium of Question Paper
The question papers will be available in both English and Hindi, except for language papers. Candidates will choose their preferred medium during the online application process, and this choice cannot be changed later. In case of any ambiguity, the English version will be considered final.
Marking Criteria
Each question carries 2 marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Unanswered or unattempted questions will receive no marks. If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, only candidates who attempted the question and selected the correct answer will be awarded marks. If a question is dropped due to errors, 2 marks will be awarded to candidates who attempted it.
