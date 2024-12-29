UGC NET 2024: Admit card released by NTA, here's how to download, exam date, schedule and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET), which will be held from January 3 to January 16. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across multiple cities nationwide. The admit card contains important details such as the exam centre, timing, and candidate information.

UGC NET Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official UGC NET website.

On the homepage, click the link to download the admit card.

Log in by entering your application number and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and print it for examination purposes.

If candidates face any issues while downloading the admit card or notice any discrepancies, they can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.

UGC NET Exam Schedule

The exam for 85 subjects will take place on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, and 16. On January 3, exams will be held for Public Administration, Education, Economics, Rural Economics, Cooperation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, Business Economics, and Museology.

The NTA has also released city intimation slips, informing candidates about the locations of their exam centres.

Mode of Examination

The UGC NET will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This exam is crucial for determining eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programs.

Exam Pattern

The exam consists of two papers:

Paper 1 : 100 marks, 50 questions (Multiple Choice Questions)

: 100 marks, 50 questions (Multiple Choice Questions) Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.

Paper 2 : 200 marks, 100 questions (Multiple Choice Questions)

: 200 marks, 100 questions (Multiple Choice Questions) Focus: Subject-specific knowledge in the chosen domain.

Exam Duration

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes), with no break. All questions are mandatory.

Medium of Question Paper

The question papers will be available in both English and Hindi, except for language papers. Candidates will choose their preferred medium during the online application process, and this choice cannot be changed later. In case of any ambiguity, the English version will be considered final.

Marking Criteria

Each question carries 2 marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Unanswered or unattempted questions will receive no marks. If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, only candidates who attempted the question and selected the correct answer will be awarded marks. If a question is dropped due to errors, 2 marks will be awarded to candidates who attempted it.