The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the merit list on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The results mark the culmination of one of the most prestigious and competitive recruitment processes in India.

Advertisement

Shakti Dubey has secured the All India Rank 1, followed by Harshita Goyal at Rank 2 and Dongre Archit Parag at Rank 3. The remaining top ten includes Shah Margi Chirag, Aakash Garg, Komal Punia, Aayushi Bansal, Raj Krishna Jha, Aditya Vikram Agarwal, and Mayank Tripathi.

This year, a total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment across services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and Group B Central Services.

The selection process included the Preliminary Examination, Mains, and the Personality Test (Interview). The interview round was held between January 7 and April 17, 2025.

According to the result notification, the candidature of 241 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

Advertisement

Among the 1,009 selected candidates, the category-wise distribution is as follows:

General: 335 (including 31 PwBD across categories)

EWS: 109 (including 2 PwBD)

OBC: 318 (including 10 PwBD)

SC: 160 (including 3 PwBD)

ST: 87 (including 2 PwBD)

Candidates who need clarification or assistance regarding their result can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall on working days between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., or via phone at 23385271, 23381125, and 23098543.

The commission also notified us that marks would be available online within 15 days of the announcement of the result.