BT Best B-Schools & HR Summit LIVE updates: 'Flexible working will be the way in the future,' says LinkedIn's Ashutosh Gupta

BT Best B-Schools & HR Summit is taking place today (June 23) at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. The event boasts a comprehensive agenda that brings together policy makers, academicians and business leaders to discuss and deliberate best practices for the future of work and prioritize the human element in business outcomes.

Union Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will headline the event as its chief guest and address the session, 'The Skilling Roadmap'.

Kicking off the summit, renowned author Ashwin Sanghi will take the stage to deliver an insightful session titled “Mastering Business Artistry: The Art & Craft of an M.B.A.” Pramath Raj Sinha, PhD, Founding Dean of the Indian School of Business and Founder & Chairman of Harappa Education, will share his expertise in a session titled "B-School Education – The Great Enabler."

The event will also see names like Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIMA, Professor Bhaskar Chakrabarti, Dean-Academics of IIM Calcutta, Dr Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, Prof. Sangeeta S. Bhardwaj, Acting Director of MDI Gurgaon, and Fr S George, S J, Director of XLRI Jamshedpur.

A session on "Future of Work: The New Trends," will feature industry leaders, including Shailesh Singh, Director and Chief People Officer, Max Life Insurance, Priyanka Anand, Vice President and Head of HR, Market Area South East Asia, Oceana and India at Ericsson, Prabir Jha, Founder and CEO of Prabir Jha People Advisory, and Dr NS Rajan, Former CEO of IDFC Foundation and ex Group CHRO of Tata Sons and Global Partner at EY.

The event will also see sessions on EdTech, remodelling the education and skilling ecosystem and more.