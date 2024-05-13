CBSE Class 10, 12 results declared: Key takeaways

CBSE Board Results 2024: Today, the CBSE declared the results for Class 10. 93.60% of students have passed the exam, with girls outperforming boys by 2.04 percentage points, with 94.75% of girls passing. Over 1.32 lakh students are placed in the 'compartment' category, showing a slight decrease from last year.

Class 12 results were also declared today. Girls again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams with 87.98 per cent students passing the test. Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent. Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.

More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said. This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres. This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.