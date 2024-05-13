CBSE Class 10, 12 results declared: Key takeaways

CBSE Board Results 2024: Today, the CBSE declared the results for Class 10. 93.60% of students have passed the exam, with girls outperforming boys by 2.04 percentage points, with 94.75% of girls passing. Over 1.32 lakh students are placed in the 'compartment' category, showing a slight decrease from last year.
Class 12 results were also declared today. Girls again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams with 87.98 per cent students passing the test. Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.
More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said. This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.
Step 1: Students can visit the official website on digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign up using their mobile phone number on which they will receive the message with the account details.
Step 3: After entering their phone number, they need to enter their Aadhaar number and CBSE roll number in the provided space.
Step 4: After the successful registration, students can check their mark sheets, migration certificate and pass certificate.
The CBSE Class 10 results link are available at the following links. Know how to check Class 10 and 12 results
– cbse.gov.in
– cbseresults.nic.in
– results.digilocker.gov.in
– umang.gov.in
Step 1: Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in 2024 or www.cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on CBSE 10th Result 2024 link
Step 3: Submit the roll number, school number, center number, and admit card ID
Step 4: CBSE Board Results 2024 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the provisional mark sheet
CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 live: Available now on board links and Umang APP
The process for verification of the marks will be available from May 17 to 21.
The CBSE 2024 Class 12 board exams will start on February 15, 2025. CBSE will be issuing the merit certificate to the top 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.
"As per the earlier decision of the board t avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list is declared," the CBSE said while announcing the Class 12 results today. Also, it added, the board will also not award any first, second or third divisions to its students.
As per the official schedule, the Class 12 CBSE supplementary exam will be held from July 15. The application for the supplementary and re-evaluation will be online and the board will not accept any offline application from the student.
For those whose account could not be created (due to incorrect mobile numbers or any other reason), they need to sign up on DigiLocker and link their Aadhaar numbers. Aadhaar can be linked by entering details such as Aadhaar Number, Name, DoB and Gender.
1. Click on 'Browse Document' and select 'Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)' in the Education category.
2. Select document -- Marksheet, Passing Certificate, or Migration Certificate.
3. Enter details -- Year and Roll No and get your Class X or XII Certificates in your DigiLocker Account.
The CBSE Class 12 result can also be accessed from the UMANG app. Students will have to download the Umang mobile app from google play (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.umang.negd.g2c) or iOS app (apps.apple.com/in/app/umang/id1236448857?platform=iphone) to access their CBSE Class 12 results 2024.
The pass percentage among the girl students is 91.52 per cent this year as against 90.68 in the last year. The pass percentage among the boy students is 85.12 per cent this year. Last year, it was 84.67 per cent. Girls have fared better than boys by 6.40 per cent points. The pass percentage among the transgender students is 50 per cent this year. Last year, it was 60 per cent.
Applicants who appeared for the exam can download their results online by simply activating their CBSE class 12 result at their DigiLocker Account. Students have to use their security pins and activate their accounts so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates.
The CBSE Class 12 result link is active at cbseresults.nic.in. Institution-wise the CTSA has topped with 99.23 per cent students passing from them followed by 98.90 per cent from JNVs and 98.81 per cent from KVs. The pass percentage among the govt-aided and govt schools is 91.42 per cent and 88.23 per cent respectively. The pass percentage in the independent schools is 87.70 per cent.
1. Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app on your device.
2. Sign in to your existing DigiLocker account or register for a new account if you haven't already.
3. Once logged in, navigate to the homepage.
4. Look for the category tab or search directly for "CBSE Class 10 Results 2024" or "CBSE Class 12 Results 2024."
5. Click on the relevant link.
6. Enter the necessary information in the provided fields on the new window that appears.
7. Click the "Submit" button to proceed.
8. Your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result for 2024 will be displayed on your screen, ready for viewing and downloading.
The pass percentage in Trivandrum is the highest at 99.91 per cent followed by Vijaywada and Chennai with 99.04 per cent and 98.47 per cent respectively.
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- DigiLocker
- Umang App
The digital academic documents including mark-sheet cum certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates (wherever applicable) are available on “Parinam Manjusha’ , a CBSE statement said.
The pass percentage in Class 12 CBSE exam has increased from 87.33 per cent in 2023 to 87.98 per cent in 2024. The pass percentage this year has increased by 0.65 per cent points.
