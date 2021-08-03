CBSE announces Class 10 result at 12pm; here’s how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for the Class 10 exam 2021 on August 3 (Tuesday) at 12pm. All those who appeared for class 10 exams this year can access the results at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Over 20 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams 2021. To access the CBSE results online, students will have to key in details like roll number and date of birth.

CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

How to check results on the official CBSE website

Step 1: Visit any of the above mentioned official CBSE websites

Step 2: Hit the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘CBSE Class 10 result 2021’ link

Step 5: Key in the required credentials

Step 6: Your CBSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

Besides the official CBSE websites, candidates can also access their results on DigiLocker. Students will need to have their mobile number and AADHAAR cards handy to create an account on DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled due to the second COVID-19 wave. CBSE Class 10 results have been calculated using the 80:20 evaluation method. As per this method, 80 per cent weightage is given to pre-board exams and unit tests conducted throughout the year and 20 per cent weightage is assigned to practical and project work.

If students are not happy with their results, they can appear for physical exams depending on the COVID-19 situation.

