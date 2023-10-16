CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2023-24 form out: Last date, eligibility; check all details here

On October 13, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the online application process for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS). Eligible candidates will now be able to submit their applications for this scholarship on the official website (scholarships.gov.in).

The application for the scholarship is open for the academic year 2023-24 and will also include the renewals of previous awards. The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2023. The official notice reads, "Online application for the 'Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students' for the year 2023-24, 1st Renewal for the year 2022, 2nd renewal for the year 2021, 3rd Renewal for the year 2020, and 4th Renewal for the year 2019 is available on the National Scholarship Portal."

The board has advised the students to ensure the completion of their online applications within the given timeline only. The board has further advised that if necessary, candidates should get their applications validated by their institutions, and this process may also include presenting original documents.

Candidates must comply with these requirements to ensure the board accepts their application.

The eligibility criteria for the CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship 2023 are as follows:

Students in Class XII must have 80 per cent marks in their respective examination boards to apply for the scholarship.

Candidate must be a part of a regular program (not correspondence or distance courses).

Candidate must belong to a family with an annual income of less than Rs 4.5 lakh.

The candidate must not be a part of any other scholarship schemes or fee reimbursements from educational institutions.

Candidates holding a Diploma are not eligible to apply for this scheme.

Candidates can follow the below steps to apply for the scholarship:

Candidates must visit the official NSP website (scholarships.gov.in).

As the homepage appears, click on the CBSE CSSS scholarship scheme 2023 link.

Now add the required details.

Complete the given application and submit the form.

Also read: Federal Bank Q2 results preview: Here's what analysts expect from Jhunjhunwala's Rs 1,100 cr banking bet