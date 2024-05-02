CBSE Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow or next week? How to check, pass percentage and more

CBSE result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to come out with a date for the Class 10 and 12 results. While some reports suggest it could be out this week, the lack of confirmation has left several students edgy about the final date and time of the exam results.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta had earlier confirmed that the Class 10th and 12th results for 2024 will be declared in May. Last year, the Class 10th and 12th results were announced on May 12. CBSE will release the results on the official websites.

Students awaiting results must note that the online mark sheets are provisional in nature and the board has advised students to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

How to check for results?

Students can check their scorecards at the result link available on the CBSE official website:

-- cbseresults.nic.in

-- results.cbse.nic.in

-- cbse.gov.in.

-- results.gov.in

What to do next?

-- Visit the official website of CBSE.

-- Click on the link for CBSE Board Result 2024.

-- Log in using your roll number or registration number.

--Submit your details.

-- Your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

-- Download and print the result for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through the DigiLocker application and website (digilocker.gov.in).

What is the minimum passing percentage for CBSE boards?



Students need to score a minimum passing mark of 33% in each subject and overall to pass the examinations. To discourage unhealthy competition among students, the CBSE has opted not to publish any merit lists.

The CBSE board administered these exams between February and April this year. Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 13, while Class 12 exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 2. Students should stay updated by regularly checking the board's official website and its social media pages for official information and the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

