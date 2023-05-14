CISCE class 10, 12 results declared; here's how to check your results

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced class 10 and 12 results. The CISCE conducted class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) exams in February/March. Students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website - http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org.

Here is how to check the results:

Visit - results.cisce.org

Select course - ICSE/ISC

Enter the candidate UID, Index number, and the Captcha

Click on the Show Result button to get the results

Click on the Print Result button to get the print

The ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, while ISC exams were conducted from February 13 to March 31. This year, around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Classes 10 and 12.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33. The pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 93.12 per cent, while it was 87.33 per cent for Class 12.

As per the information, around 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exam 2023.

