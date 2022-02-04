CISCE to release ISC, ICSE Semester 1 results on Feb 7; all you need to know

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2021-2022 Semester 1 examinations on February 7 at 10 am. Students can access the ICSE Semester 1 and ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 on the CISCE CAREERS portal, website of the Council – cisce.org and via SMS. The CISCE will not share hard copies of the results.



Results will, however, be made available to schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation, as per the official CISCE notification. Candidates can also apply for rechecking of their results via the CISCE website. Students will have to incur a rechecking charge of Rs 1,000/- per paper for ICSE and Rs 1,000/- per subject for ISC.



There is also a provision wherein the Head of the School can apply for rechecking results through the CAREERS portal. “The online module for submitting the request for recheck of the results will remain open for ONLY THREE DAYS i.e., from 7th February 2022 10:00 am to 10th February 2022 10:00 am,” the notification further read.



Steps to check ISC/ICSE Semester 1 Result 2022 via CAREERS portal



Step 1: Click on the ‘Semester 1 Examination System’ after logging into the CAREERS portal

Step 2: Click on ‘ICSE’ for viewing the ICSE Results or on ‘ISC’ for viewing ISC Results

Step 3: Click on ‘Reports’ from the ICSE/ISC menu

Step 4: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view/print the school’s result tabulation



Steps to check ISC/ICSE Semester 1 Result 2022 via official CISCE website



Step 1: Click on the link reading ‘Results 2021-22 Semester 1’

Step 2: Select ICSE/ISC from the Course option for accessing ICSE/ISC Year 2021-22 Semester 1 examination results

Step 3: Candidate needs to fill in details like Unique ID, index number and CAPTCHA code as displayed on screen for accessing ICSE results

Step 4: Candidate needs to fill in details like Unique ID, index number and CAPTCHA code as displayed on screen for accessing ISC results

Step 5: Instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page



Steps to check ISC/ICSE Semester 1 Result 2022 via SMS



Step 1: Candidate needs to type his/her unique ID in this format – ICSE 1234567 (Seven-digit unique ID) to receive the ICSE Semester 1 results 2022

Step 2: Candidate needs to type his/her unique ID in this format – ISC 1234567 (Seven-digit unique ID) to receive the ISC Semester 1 results 2022

Step 3: Send the message to 09248082883

Step 4: The result will appear in the following format

ICSE Semester 1 marks: > >

ISC Semester 1 marks: > >