CUET-PG to be held from June 5-12, says National Testing Agency

The Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12, 2023, M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Thursday.

Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19. "Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination," tweeted Kumar.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form between May 6 and May 8, 2023.

This will be the second edition of CUET-PG.

This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions.

