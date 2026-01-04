CUET UG 2026: Applications open, complete your registration before Jan 30; key details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the detailed notification for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 and opened the online application process. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes offered by Central Universities and other participating institutions can apply through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2026 exam will be held from May 11 to May 31. It will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages across India and overseas. The exam is for admission to undergraduate programmes in 47 Central Universities and more than 300 other colleges. The exam pattern and syllabus have also been released along with the information brochure.

Application Process and Important Dates

The online application process will remain open until January 30, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The last date for fee payment through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI is January 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Candidates who need to make corrections in their forms can do so during the correction window from February 2 to February 4, up to 11:50 pm.

To apply, candidates should:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in and register for CUET UG 2026. Fill in personal and academic details. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the specified format. Pay the application fee online. Submit the form and download a copy for reference.

The NTA will later announce the examination cities, release admit cards, answer keys, and results on its website. Candidates are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar details, UDID cards, and category certificates are correct to avoid errors or rejection of applications.

In previous years, CUET UG was conducted over multiple days and shifts. The 2025 exam was held from May 13 to June 4 across 19 days and 35 shifts. In 2024, it took place from May 15 to May 29, and in 2023, the exam was conducted in phases from May 21 to June 23.