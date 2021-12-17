Delhi schools from class 6 onwards, colleges allowed to reopen from tomorrow

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in class 6 and above, colleges and other educational from tomorrow.

The air quality commission in an official statement also noted that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27. "State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2021, duly considering the Air Quality Index and the winter vacation schedule." read the statement.

Additionally, it stated that a phased re-opening approach shall be followed with respect to schools, colleges and educational institutes in NCR.

All schools in Delhi had been closed on December 3 amid rising pollution in the national capital. The Supreme Court had pulled up the state government for resuming physical classes in schools despite an increase in the air pollution levels in the city. The apex court had asked the government that if it was implementing work from home for adults, then why were children being forced to go to school. Before this, the Delhi government reopened schools on November 29, 2021.

"We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on December 2.

